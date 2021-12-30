St. Joseph County Council member Mark Telloyan gets judicial appointment to county superior court

St. Joseph County Council member Mark Telloyan has been appointed to the open seat on the county’s superior court.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the judicial appointment Thursday. Telloyan will fill the vacancy left by Judge Steven Hostettler, who retired in September.

Telloyan, a Republican, has served on the St. Joseph County Council since 2015. He practices law in South Bend with a focus on bankruptcy cases and teaches at Notre Dame Law School, Grace College and Goshen College.

Prior to opening his firm, Telloyan spent two years as a lawyer for the county prosecutor’s office and served as a clerk for Judge Sanford Brook.

His swearing in date has not been set.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

