Winter graduates from Vincennes University reflect on going to college during COVID-19

Universities across Indiana held ceremonies celebrating winter graduates this month, and some from Vincennes University reflected on their experiences after they crossed the stage ahead of the end of year holidays.

Vincennes University's mid-year commencement was the school's first in-person ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Graduates who attended the ceremony said they're grateful – and a bit surprised – it was held in person after months of virtual or hybrid learning.

Parker Timberman was the student commencement speaker. He said going to school during COVID-19 has been hard, but encouraged current students to keep pressing ahead.

"Things are going to be hard, but you just do the best you can. And if your best is truly your best, then there's nothing to be ashamed of," he said.

Other graduates at the ceremony said using available resources is vital for any college student, especially the people they meet through different programs on campus or courses they take.

Many said they're grateful for the efforts of their professors and instructors to adapt during the pandemic.

Timberman said he's proud of himself and his fellow graduates for completing their degrees during such a difficult time. He plans to continue going to school at Indiana University and get his next degree in recreational therapy.

