Goshen Hospital saw record number of COVID-19 deaths in December

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published January 4, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST
As cases surge across Indiana and the United States, Goshen Hospital saw a record number of COVID-19 deaths in December.

In a news release, the hospital says it recorded 25 Covid-19 deaths last month, the highest number in any month of the pandemic so far.

“We are heart-broken for all the families who have lost their loved ones to this pandemic,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Nafziger said in the release. “It doesn’t get any easier for us to lose the patients we’re doing our best to care for.”

The hospital expects COVID-19 patient numbers to remain high through January due to holiday gatherings, low vaccination rates and low mask usage in the face of the omicron variant.

About 41 percent of Elkhart County residents are fully vaccinated.

In the release, Nafziger urged people to get vaccinated and wear masks indoors.

