Man who barricaded himself at IU Hotel claimed to be holding a family hostage

Bloomington police say a man who barricaded himself in a hotel room at the Indiana Memorial Union Monday night claimed to be armed with an AK-47 and holding a family hostage.

The situation started around 9 p.m. Monday and concluded around 2 o’clock Tuesday morning.

Police have identified the suspect as Cecil Lamar Gilbert of Bloomington; he faces preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, trespass and false informing.

Members of the Bloomington Police Department’s Hostage Negotiation Team were able to make contact with Gilbert when they arrived on the scene to assist the IUPD, however Gilbert still refused to leave the room. According to police, he told officers he was armed with an automatic weapon and he made threats about using it.

Police say they eventually resorted to “non-lethal techniques” and Gilbert exited the room and was taken into police custody. He is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail.

A WFIU reporter heard alarms and smelled tear gas shortly after the arrest. Police officers were also coughing as they departed the building.

Online court records for Gilbert go back to 1989. His most recent address is listed as 620 S. Walnut St., the location of the Shalom Center.

Gilbert was sentenced to four months in jail last year on a charge of resisting law enforcement. He has a hearing scheduled Thursday for an unrelated felony battery charge.