House GOP's 2022 priorities include tax cuts, curbing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Indiana House Republicans' 2022 agenda is led by efforts to cut $1 billion in taxes and curb COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Those are also items that don’t have ringing endorsements from either Senate Republicans or the governor.

The House GOP’s tax reform package is a mix of business, utility and individual tax cuts, eventually costing the state more than $1 billion a year. Senate Republicans and the governor have balked at such a price tag this session, expressing concern for revenue stability and future spending needs.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said the state’s revenues are strong enough, even with the proposed cuts contained in HB 1002.

“We’ll have the money to make the investments that need to be made … I am totally confident in that,” Huston said.

House Republicans are also prioritizing a bill, HB 1003, that aims to increase the number of health care workers in the state – something Huston said was a need even before the pandemic.

“It streamlines processes to get more people into that workforce faster,” Huston said.

The 2022 session is set to end in March.

