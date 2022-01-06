© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

House GOP's 2022 priorities include tax cuts, curbing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Brandon Smith
Published January 6, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST
todd_huston_1-6-22.jpeg
Brandon Smith/IPB News
/

Indiana House Republicans' 2022 agenda is led by efforts to cut $1 billion in taxes and curb COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Those are also items that don’t have ringing endorsements from either Senate Republicans or the governor.

The House GOP’s tax reform package is a mix of business, utility and individual tax cuts, eventually costing the state more than $1 billion a year. Senate Republicans and the governor have balked at such a price tag this session, expressing concern for revenue stability and future spending needs.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said the state’s revenues are strong enough, even with the proposed cuts contained in HB 1002.

“We’ll have the money to make the investments that need to be made … I am totally confident in that,” Huston said.

House Republicans are also prioritizing a bill, HB 1003, that aims to increase the number of health care workers in the state – something Huston said was a need even before the pandemic.

“It streamlines processes to get more people into that workforce faster,” Huston said.

The 2022 session is set to end in March.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags

Indiana NewsIndiana House GOPvaccine mandatestax cuts2022 legislative sessionIndiana House Republicans2022 legislative agenda
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
