Indiana News

Rokita sued over barring journalist from press conferences

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 7, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST
Lauren Chapman
/
Attorney General Todd Rokita (pictured) barred longtime political writer Abdul-Hakim Shabazz from his press conferences.

The ACLU of Indiana is suing Attorney General Todd Rokita, alleging he’s violating the First Amendment.

For the last few months, Rokita has barred Abdul-Hakim Shabazz from attending his press conferences. Shabazz is a longtime Indiana political commentator and writer, which includes running the website Indy Politics.

Rokita claims Shabazz is not a “real” journalist, calling him a gossip columnist. Shabazz has long had media credentials that give him access to the state government buildings in downtown Indianapolis.

The ACLU is suing Rokita on Shabazz’s behalf, arguing the state’s highest legal authority is in “clear violation” of the First Amendment.

The complaint released Monday also said Rokita’s animosity towards Shabazz goes back to 2018, when Rokita objected to him moderating a U.S. Senate primary debate that Rokita was participating in, calling Shabazz a “liberal” media figure. Shabazz is widely considered to have a conservative bent.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
