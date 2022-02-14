© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Nonprofit required to pay workers with disabilities minimum wage

IPB News | By Justin Hicks
Published February 14, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST
The Department of Labor determined New Hope Services wasn't providing employees with disabilities training services needed for a sub-minimum wage certification.
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
Following an investigation, the U.S. Department of Labor is requiring New Hope Services in Jeffersonville to pay back a total of $154,443 to 74 workers with disabilities.

A DOL statement said facilities can legally pay sub-minimum wages to workers with disabilities, as long as they provide adequate job and life skills training.

However, it found New Hope Services was not. Instead, workers with disabilities were performing simple tasks like assembly and packaging at a per-task rate.

Patricia Lewis, wage and hour district director, said employers have a “moral and legal obligation” to provide workers making sub-minimum wages with training.

Contact reporter Justin at jhicks@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @Hicks_JustinM.

Justin Hicks
Justin Hicks has joined the reporting team for Indiana Public Broadcasting News (IPB News) through funding made available by (IPBS) Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations. Justin will be based out of WVPE in his new role as a Workforce Development Reporter for IPB News. Justin comes to Indiana by way of New York. He has a Master's Degree from the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at New York University. He previously earned a Bachelor of Music Degree from Appalachian State University where he played trumpet. He first learned about Elkhart, Indiana, because of the stamp on his brass instrument indicating where it was produced.
