Bill adding hydropower storage technology to clean energy list passes Indiana House

Senate Bill 147 would add underground pumped storage hydropower to Indiana’s list of clean energy resources. It passed the state House on Monday.

The technology generates energy by passing water through a turbine as it moves from a higher reservoir to a lower one. It accounts for most utility-scale energy storage in the U.S., but hasn’t been used much in Indiana — which has fewer of the hills and valleys needed to create the two reservoirs.

But supporters of the bill say abandoned mines and quarries in Indiana could allow the state to use this technology — and bring economic opportunity to those areas.

It's unclear if the bill will head to conference committee before going to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk.

