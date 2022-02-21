Bill that would let some homes stay in the floodway passes Indiana House

A bill, SB 342, meant to help two Amish brothers who inadvertently built their homes in a floodway passed the Indiana House on Monday.

Wayne County neglected to check the state floodplain maps before issuing permits to the brothers. The bill would prohibit the state from making residents in the floodway in Wayne County move or put their homes on stilts.

But the Indiana Department of Natural Resources warns, if it becomes law, the bill could jeopardize flood insurance in the county and possibly the state.

