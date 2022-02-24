Bill to help homeowners with HOAs get solar passes Indiana Senate

The Indiana Senate passed a bill that aims to help residents who have homeowner’s associations get solar panels.

HB 1196 allows a homeowner to petition their association to get the panels on their roof – but the association would have a say in how the panels look.

Getting the bill passed in both chambers marks a victory for lawmakers in favor of rooftop solar. They’ve been trying to pass a bill to allow greater access to solar for people with homeowner’s associations for six years.

