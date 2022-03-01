Lawmakers make move to shut bad acting landlords out of online foreclosure sales

A bill that would open online sheriffs' sales of foreclosed properties is one step closer to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk.

A provision added to House Bill 1048 would restrict owners who aren’t paying taxes, fees or keeping properties up to code from buying more homes or apartments.

As sales move online the measure could help stop out of state buyers with a bad track records. Rep. Justin Moed (D-Indianapolis) proposed the amendment and said it’s common sense.

“If you can't abide by these basic rules, we probably shouldn't let you come and buy more property at a government auction of property until you get right with the state and get right with the city,” Moed said.

Indianapolis deals with a number of negligent landlords and it's difficult to hold them accountable.

Moed said this bill could help prevent similar instances.

“It’s really outrageous that someone can come in and do that,” Moed said. “This would definitely say that they would not be allowed to participate in the sheriff sale.”

The bill also increased the tax sale fee to $300. It passed unanimously out of the Senate this week and returns to the House for final approval.

