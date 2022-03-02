Bill to require public comment at school board meetings heads to governor

School boards in Indiana must allow the public to comment during public meetings under a bill headed to the governor’s desk.

The final bill is less restrictive than it was earlier in session.

The measure, HB 1130, is a response to a small number of school boards over the past year who refused to allow public comment, amid anger and even threats of violence that bubbled up at school boards across the country.

An earlier version of the measure would’ve required school boards to give each member of the public at least three minutes to speak. But bill author Rep. Tim O’Brien (R-Evansville) said that was ultimately removed.

“So, the school board is allowed to set their parameters on time constraints,” O'Brien said.

The bill only says those boards must set “reasonable” rules for taking public comment. And they’re still allowed to take steps to “maintain order” in their meetings.

