Holcomb to explore severing state ties with Russia

Gov. Eric Holcomb isn’t ruling out taking steps to sever ties with Russia and Russian-controlled businesses amid the nation's invasion of Ukraine.

Other states are actively cutting off investments and ties to Russia. But Holcomb’s steps announced earlier this week were limited to gathering information about investments and state contracts with Russian-owned or controlled companies.

Holcomb said he wants to “know what we’re talking about” before taking further action.

“If you’re a liquor store owner and you want to fill up a garbage can with Russian vodka, I’ll throw the match and light it on fire. But you own it; they don’t. So, you’d be out the expense," Holcomb said. "So, there are a full spectrum of measures you can take. But divesting? The state of Indiana is not going to be part of Putin’s blood oil machine.”

Indiana House Republicans recently blocked an amendment that would’ve directed state government to divest from Russian-controlled companies.

