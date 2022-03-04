Gov. Eric Holcomb officially ends Indiana's COVID-19 public health emergency

Indiana’s public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic is officially over.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Thursday ending the emergency declaration that’s been in place since March 2020.

This move was made possible when Holcomb signed into law Thursday HB 1001. It contains provisions that ensure Indiana will maintain access to millions in federal funding tied to the pandemic and continue to offer vaccine clinics to children under age 11.



Holcomb’s new executive order does continue one pandemic-related provision. The state will continue to offer temporary licensing for out-of-state, retired and student health care workers. Legislation to put that provision into state law hasn’t yet reached the governor’s desk.



