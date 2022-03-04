© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Gov. Eric Holcomb officially ends Indiana's COVID-19 public health emergency

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published March 4, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST
A hair salon in Nappanee displays a closure sign in April 2020 related to Gov. Eric Holcomb's COVID-19 executive orders.
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
A hair salon in Nappanee displays a closure sign in April 2020 related to Gov. Eric Holcomb's COVID-19 executive orders.

Indiana’s public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic is officially over.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Thursday ending the emergency declaration that’s been in place since March 2020.

This move was made possible when Holcomb signed into law Thursday HB 1001. It contains provisions that ensure Indiana will maintain access to millions in federal funding tied to the pandemic and continue to offer vaccine clinics to children under age 11.


Holcomb’s new executive order does continue one pandemic-related provision. The state will continue to offer temporary licensing for out-of-state, retired and student health care workers. Legislation to put that provision into state law hasn’t yet reached the governor’s desk.


Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

