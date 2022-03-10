Indiana lawmakers halt online lottery expansion

The Hoosier Lottery won’t be adding online games anytime soon.

Lawmakers added new language to state law that stops expansion into iLottery without their authorization.

The Fort Wayne Journal Gazette broke the news halfway through session that the lottery was deep into plans to add online games.

Many legislators weren’t pleased. And so they weighed in, legislatively, in HB 1260, as Rep. Dan Leonard (R-Huntington) explained.

“The General Assembly would have control over and oversight over expansion of gaming,” Leonard said.

The measure doesn’t stop the lottery from offering a free promotional or interactive game online.

But they can’t offer online scratch-off games, anything through a video terminal, or any online casino-style games.

Some lawmakers indicated they’re willing to discuss allowing the lottery to move into online games next session.

