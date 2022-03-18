Cummins reverses course, will halt commercial operations in Russia

Columbus-based Cummins, Inc., is reversing course on its previous decision to continue business in Russia.

In a Friday news release, the heavy engine manufacturer said it would “suspend all commercial operations in Russia indefinitely” and was taking steps to quickly halt its remaining business there.

Cummins stopped some of its Russian operations after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of neighboring Ukraine. That included shipments of engines with above 400 horsepower, The (Columbus) Republic reported.

Cummins had said it would continue operations in parts of Russia’s agricultural sector, hospital systems and “other elements of daily life” to minimize the impact on Russian people not involved in the war.

Cummins said Friday that it decided to halt all commercial operations because Russian attacks on Ukraine are intensifying and “a peaceful resolution does not appear imminent.”

“We strongly condemn the actions of the Russian government, which is putting millions of innocent people at risk and turning millions of Ukrainian citizens into refugees,” the company said in its release.

Cummins has had a presence in Russia since the 1970s. In 2006, it entered a partnership with KAMAZ, a truck manufacturer whose majority stake is held by the Russian government. Today, Cummins has more than 700 employees in Russia.

“We are evaluating the best ways to support our employees during this difficult time in accordance with local laws and regulations,” the company said.

A Cummins spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.