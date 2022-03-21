Indiana's CollegeChoice 529 savings program marks 25 years since creation

Tens of thousands of Hoosiers have nearly $7 billion invested for post-high school education as Indiana’s CollegeChoice 529 program marks 25 years since its creation.

An upcoming change will also make it a little easier for parents to save.

Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell explained that CollegeChoice 529 plan investments are managed by the state as a way for people to save for their children’s education.

“All money that is growing, tax-deferred and all money that can be spent, tax-free, on qualified education expenses,” Mitchell said.

Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said it’s important to note those qualified expenses don’t just mean tuition at a traditional, four-year college or university.

“For public and private education, for technical schools, certificates – it’s a full range of higher education opportunities,” Lubbers said.

And starting when you pay your taxes in 2024, the tax credit available for 529 plans will increase from $1,000 to $1,500 – the first increase since that credit was created in 2007.

