© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Indiana News

Indiana hopes statewide education job board will help recruit workers

IPB News | By Justin Hicks
Published March 24, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT
The Indiana Department of Education is starting a statewide job board in hopes it will learn more about the talent pipeline.
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
The Indiana Department of Education is starting a statewide job board in hopes it will learn more about the talent pipeline.

Indiana opened a statewide job board for schools this week. The state hopes to increase applications by making it easier to find and apply for jobs in one centralized portal.

The job board is open to any local school district in the state at no cost to post openings for roles from teachers to bus drivers. Job seekers can then fill out one profile and use it to apply for multiple jobs.

With all the jobs in one place, the Indiana Department of Education says it can collect data on job openings and applicants to get insights on the labor market.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Rebecca Estes is IDOE’s senior director of educator talent. She said this is part of a broader attempt to identify and address issues in Indiana’s teacher talent pipeline.

“This is one phase of a bigger project creating solutions for our schools to be able to recruit teachers,” Estes said. “It’s so much more than just that job board.”

The service, supplied by a company called Nimble, will cost the state $3.3 million until August 2025.

Contact reporter Justin at jhicks@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @Hicks_JustinM.

Tags

Indiana News Localteacher shortagejob listingIndiana Department of Education
Justin Hicks
Justin Hicks has joined the reporting team for Indiana Public Broadcasting News (IPB News) through funding made available by (IPBS) Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations. Justin will be based out of WVPE in his new role as a Workforce Development Reporter for IPB News. Justin comes to Indiana by way of New York. He has a Master's Degree from the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at New York University. He previously earned a Bachelor of Music Degree from Appalachian State University where he played trumpet. He first learned about Elkhart, Indiana, because of the stamp on his brass instrument indicating where it was produced.
See stories by Justin Hicks