Indiana News

Ball State offered some faculty early retirement. Nearly 100 are accepting

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Stephanie Wiechmann
Published April 22, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT
Ball State University
Facebook

Ball State University’s president says the school will spend $10 million on incentives for faculty taking advantage of a voluntary early retirement program next month.

Announced to faculty in December, the program is only offered this academic year. Full-time professors that meet a metric – age plus number of years of service – could apply to retire early. Those that do will receive a one-time payment of 125 percent of their annual salary.

Ball State University’s administration says the coronavirus pandemic required a quick move to online and other ways of teaching. It’s a technological shift that President Geoffrey Mearns says will only increase going forward, and the school needs a faculty who can meet the challenge.

“The purpose is to hire faculty for the next 20-30 years. We’re hiring faculty that will teach in the programs of the future. We will be hiring faculty who are teaching in the modalities of the future.”

For example, Mearns says a survey shows 80 percent of students prefer summer classes be offered online, not in-person.

The president also says the program’s purpose isn’t to replace full-time faculty with adjunct or part-time instructors.

In December, the university said nearly 300 faculty members were eligible for the program. Now, 92 of those are set to retire on May 14.

Tags

Indiana News Ball StateretirementLocal
Stephanie Wiechmann
