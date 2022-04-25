New round of grants will build 77 miles of trails across Indiana

Local governments and non-profit groups in nearly 40 communities across Indiana are getting money to help build out trail systems.

The newest round of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Trails Grants totals $60 million and will help create 77 miles of trails across the state, many connected to existing trail systems.

In a statement, Holcomb called the projects “quality of life investments” that connect communities and improve mental and physical well-being.

The first two rounds of grants – which began in 2019 – were paid for by a new lease for the Indiana Toll Road. The newest grants are paid for by President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, last year’s COVID-19 stimulus bill.

Those three rounds of grants will have helped create nearly 200 miles of trails across Indiana.

