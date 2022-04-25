© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

New round of grants will build 77 miles of trails across Indiana

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 25, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT
Once the funded projects are completed, the three rounds of Gov. Eric Holcomb's Next Level Trails Grants will have helped create nearly 200 miles of trails across Indiana.
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
Local governments and non-profit groups in nearly 40 communities across Indiana are getting money to help build out trail systems.

The newest round of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Trails Grants totals $60 million and will help create 77 miles of trails across the state, many connected to existing trail systems.

In a statement, Holcomb called the projects “quality of life investments” that connect communities and improve mental and physical well-being.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The first two rounds of grants – which began in 2019 – were paid for by a new lease for the Indiana Toll Road. The newest grants are paid for by President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, last year’s COVID-19 stimulus bill.

Those three rounds of grants will have helped create nearly 200 miles of trails across Indiana.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

