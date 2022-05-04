Holcomb won't say much about potential ban if Supreme Court ends abortion rights

Gov. Eric Holcomb isn’t saying much about what steps Indiana might take to ban abortion if the Supreme Court clears a path for that in the coming weeks.

The recent leak of a draft Supreme Court ruling would allow states to totally ban abortion – without exception – and criminalize it.

Indiana lawmakers asked the governor in March to call a special session once the Supreme Court rules on abortion, allowing them to further restrict it.

Holcomb won’t say whether he’ll do that, only repeating the refrain that all options are on the table and he’s waiting for a final decision from the nation’s high court.

The Republican governor was also asked whether he supports a total abortion ban, without exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the pregnant person – regardless of the Court’s ruling.

“I have a hard time being the person that’s part of taking of a life," Holcomb said. "And I’ll review the decision that has impact on that.”

The Supreme Court’s ruling is expected in the coming weeks.

