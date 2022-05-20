© 2022 WVPE
Hoosier Lottery on track to send more money to state than expected this year

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 20, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
The Hoosier Lottery is expected to send $340 million to the state this year. That would be the second highest amount ever.

The Hoosier Lottery is once again on track to send more money to the state than expected.

There’s two more months of revenue to be tallied. And the lottery is currently expected to send $340 million to the state this year. That’s money that supports teacher retirement and police and firefighter pensions. It also helps reduce the license plate fees Hoosiers pay at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

That $340 million expectation is better than projected when the fiscal year began last July. And it’s almost a record – it would be the second highest amount ever delivered to Indiana.

READ MORE: Hoosier Lottery chair 'disappointed' by General Assembly’s halt to online lottery

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The record was set last year, when – amid the ongoing pandemic – the lottery shattered all predictions. Lottery executive director Sarah Taylor said no one expected a repeat performance this year.

"We wanted to be a little careful about predicting that it would be just like that year before because so much, as we now know with supply chains, people’s behaviors have adjusted," Taylor said.

The final numbers are expected at the commission’s next meeting in August.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
