Indiana lawmakers may study cannabis decriminalization, THC products in summer health committee

THC products and potential cannabis decriminalization are among the topics lawmakers may study this summer. The topic selection was part of the General Assembly’s one-day technical session.

The public health committee is tasked with studying delta-8, delta-9, and other THC products regarding potential health benefits, consequences and decriminalization.

Delta-8 is a legal cannabis product, available for sale in Indiana because of the 2018 Farm Bill. Delta-9 is what you may traditionally think of as THC, though under the legal limit for hemp products.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said the topic was added so lawmakers could get a better understanding of those products .

“I know that most of the General Assembly isn’t familiar – intimately familiar at least – with the pros and cons or health benefits or the negatives involved in delta-8, delta-9, and THC products generally,” Bray said.

Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) said he hopes this opens the door for Republicans to approach decriminalization.

“I felt like it was in the wrong committee,” Taylor said. “But if they’re going to discuss it, I’ll be here to provide my input on what we should do.”

Lawmakers studied cannabis for medical use in 2018 , but pushes for any form of legalization have been unsuccessful.

