Schooner Creek Farm owner to launch coffee company "for our people, by our people"

Controversial former Bloomington Farmers’ Market vendor Sarah Dye is launching a coffee company.

“Above Time Coffee Roasters” registered as a domestic limited liability company with the state in March, according to a search of the Secretary of State’s business database. Dye is listed as the registered agent. She did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The company’s Twitter feed says it will start taking orders in July, and that the company will ensure its coffee is “not Kosher certified.”

The phrase “above time” is often associated with the 1958 Savitri Devi Mukherji book “The Lightning and the Sun,” which is famous for its depiction of Adolf Hitler as an avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu, whose role is to protect humanity and restore order to the world.

For our people, by our people.



We offer freshly roasted coffee for sale. Conveniently shipped to you! Whole beans or custom grinds available. Stay tuned for more information about subscriptions and purchase options.



We will be taking orders beginning in July 2022! pic.twitter.com/Kqylp2QFhT — Above Time Coffee Roasters LLC (@AboveTimeCoffee) May 9, 2022

Dye, who owns Nashville-based Schooner Creek Farm, made headlines in 2019 when activists called for her to be removed from the Bloomington Farmers’ Market, citing her alleged ties to white nationalist groups. An FBI interview with the man who defaced a Carmel synagogue in 2018 identified Dye and her husband Douglas Mackey as members of Identity Evropa, a now-defunct white supremacist group.

Protests and threats of violence pushed Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton to suspend the market for two weeks, but Schooner Creek was not removed from the market on First Amendment grounds.

Schooner Creek has not returned since the 2019 controversy. A market representative said the farm has been accepted as a vendor for the 2022 season, though it hasn’t signed a contract to sell its products.