Indy Coffee Guide starts 'Anti-Fascist Coffee Club' after Schooner Creek announcement

Coffee connoisseurs in Indianapolis are raising money to support the city’s Jewish community with an “Anti-Fascist Coffee Club.”

Indianapolis Coffee Guide, a popular online and social media blog that highlights the city’s independent coffee scene, is partnering with a local artisan to produce “anti-fascist” coffee mugs.

A portion of proceeds will go to the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana. Scott Soltys-Curry, who runs Indy Coffee Guide, said he will be partnering with Creative Mornings/Indianapolis to send a separate matching donation to the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council.

“I try to talk about these social justice issues and how they impact the local coffee community regularly,” Soltys-Curry said. “But especially when instances like this come out, I have a platform and I think it’d be selfish of me not to use it.”

I've built a brand around 'No More Bad Coffee' but what does that even mean?



'Bad coffee' is anti-community coffee. 'Bad coffee' is antisemitic coffee.



We don't just pour out bad coffee—we fight it. pic.twitter.com/lZqa2MSnBc — Indy Coffee Guide (@incoffeeguide) June 15, 2022

The move comes in response to the announcement of a new Indiana-based coffee company, Above Time Coffee Roasters. The company is based in Brown County and owned by former Bloomington Farmers’ Market vendor Sarah Dye, the self-professed identitarian owner of Schooner Creek Farm.

Soltys-Curry and others were quick to criticize what they saw as Nazi allusions in the company’s branding: the phrase “above time” comes from a 1958 neo-Nazi book, while the company’s coffee bean logo seems to contain lightning bolts forming an Iron Cross. The company has boasted online that it will ensure its products are not Kosher certified.

“It just goes against everything that I believe in,” Soltys-Curry said.

Indy Coffee Guide has partnered with Gravesco to produce the mugs, which Soltys-Curry says are on preorder. They want to gauge interest for the project before production ramps up.