Goshen awards $400K in COVID relief funding to local nonprofits
The city of Goshen has awarded more than $400,000 in federal COVID relief funding to local nonprofits.
The city outlined its priorities for American Rescue Plan funding in November 2021 and began taking requests from nonprofits back in February.
“The continued provision of services and resources provided by local nonprofit organizations is vital to the community's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the negative health consequences of the pandemic and general well-being of the community,” a release from the city reads.
According to the release, a total of 19 organizations applied for a grant, and a review committee — made up of two City Council members, staff, and community representatives — awarded part or full sums to all 19.
Organizations received between $3,500 and $75,000, with the largest grants going to Goshen Community Schools for field trip funding and Goshen Select Soccer Club for field developments.
Other grants provide for COVID-19 vaccination, support programs, home repairs and food distribution:
- Goshen Select Soccer Club, Capital projects for field development: $75,000
- Goshen Community Schools, Field Trip funding: $40,000
- ADEC, Inc., ADEC Summer Camp: $25,000
- Bashor Children’s Home, Benevolent Care Services and Safe Place Community training: $25,000
- Center for Healing and Hope, Food Security with Dignity and Natural Helpers program: $25,000
- Council on Aging of Elkhart County, Access to Healthcare: $25,000
- Maple City Health Care Center, COVID Vaccination for Goshen: $25,000
- Goshen Health, Weekend Backpack Meal Program: $24,960
- Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Mobile Food Distributions: $20,000
- Goshen Interfaith, Homeless Shelter relocation: $20,000
- Horizon Education Alliance, Positive Parenting Program: $20,000
- Ryan’s Place, Children’s Grief Support programs: $20,000
- Elkhart County Clubhouse: Home repairs for accessibility and safety, $19,704
- ULEAD, Kindness Week Events: $11,500
- Child and Parent Services, Family Resource Center Navigator: $10,000
- Goshen Maple City Kiwanis, Tools-4-Schools program: $10,000
- Bushelcraft, Fresh Food for Families in Goshen’s Food Desert: $5,000
- Goshen Christian Montessori School, Expanding high quality child care options: $5,000
- Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County, Summer Camp Food Support: $3,500
Grant money will be distributed after July, and organizations will have until Dec. 31, 2024 to spend it.
Goshen received a total of $6.6 million in Rescue Plan funding. According to the city’s ARP website, the majority — $5.1 million — was dedicated to infrastructure improvements, and the rest was pledged to a variety of programs to address community needs.
Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.
