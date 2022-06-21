SJCPD investigates human trafficking, prostitution at area massage parlors

The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating possible human trafficking and prostitution at multiple area massage parlors.

According to a release from the department, the county police executed search warrants and made entry at four massage parlors and one residence Monday, all located in St. Joseph County.

The release says investigators collected business and financial documents Monday evening, and conducted interviews with potential witnesses, suspected victims and possible suspects. However, no arrests have been made at this time.

Multiple agencies assisted in carrying out the warrants, including the Indiana State Police, the state department of revenue and the Battle Ground Police Department, north of Lafayette. The release says the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has also assisted in the investigation.

Police say they expect more details will become available in the next few days. County Sheriff Bill Redman is expected to make a brief statement on the case this afternoon.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.