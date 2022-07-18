Greenwood officials identify shooter, victims, and armed civilian in Sunday’s mass shooting

Greenwood city officials identified the shooter, victims, and armed civilian involved in Sunday’s mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall during a press conference Monday afternoon.

“I’ll not be able to say anything that has not already been said by so many other sites of these mass shootings here in America,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers. “I don’t want to be among the mayors that has to share these statements, but sadly I am.”

“We’re very thankful for a young 22-year-old man who stopped this violent act,” Myers said. “This young man, Greenwood’s good Samaritan, acted within seconds, stopping the shooter and saving countless lives.”

On Sunday, just after 6 p.m., police received multiple phone calls reporting shots fired in the food court at the mall. A man opened fire killing three and wounding two before he was killed by an armed civilian.

During the press conference, city officials including Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers, Chief of Police James Ison, and the County Coroner identified the victims as Pedro Pinada, 56, of Indianapolis and his wife, Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pinada. Victor Gomez, 30, of Indianapolis was also identified.

The shooting suspect was identified as Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood, a 20-year-old with a juvenile record but no criminal history as an adult.

Sapirman was in a restroom of the mall for over an hour before going out to begin the shooting. Police said they believe he was preparing himself for the shooting.

Chief Ison said it’s not clear what Sapirmann had for a motive.

Sapirman’s spree lasted only two minutes before he was killed by an armed civilian police have identified as Elisjsha Dicken who was with his girlfriend shopping before intervening in the shooting. Chief Ison said they could not find a permit on him but he was legally carrying under Indiana’s new constitutional carry law.

Ison called his actions “nothing but heroic,” noting that as far as they know Dicken has no police or military training.