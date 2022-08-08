Resolution sets up debate over mental health crisis response in South Bend

A resolution set to come before the South Bend Common Council Monday has put city leaders at odds about who should respond to people experiencing mental health crises in the city.

The argument was prompted by the death of Dante Kittrell , who was armed and in the midst of a mental health crisis when South Bend police shot and killed him late last month.

In response, South Bend Common Council members Lori Hamann and Henry Davis Jr. authored a resolution that calls on the city to create a mental health crisis response team within the fire department.

But at a press conference Monday afternoon, Mayor James Mueller said the resolution’s authors didn’t consult the fire chief, police chief, city administration or fellow council members before filing the document.

“This resolution is unfortunately causing more questions than answering anything,” he said. “It’s actually made the ongoing efforts that are already underway more complicated than they were before.”

Mueller said the city is already working to support a crisis team operated by Oaklawn Psychiatric Services. That team began responding to calls this spring, and is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said the county’s 911 dispatch center is also working on ways to route certain calls to the crisis response team, rather than law enforcement officials.

“These [efforts] are beyond baby steps right now — I think we’re just above the crawling to almost walking stage — but it’s certainly not running,” he said. “And when that comes, it can’t be soon enough.”

The resolution has the support of several activist groups, including the local chapters of Black Lives Matter, Faith in Indiana and the NAACP.

“Once again, a Black man is dead at the hands of the police,” the groups said in a joint statement supporting the resolution. “The circumstances of Dante Kitrell’s death have shown that the SB Police Department is not equipped or capable of providing safety to our community and its residents in situations like this.”

Council Vice President Sheila Niezgodski said she hopes the resolution is either tabled or pulled by its sponsors to allow for more discussion among council members.

She said the resolution was technically filed too late to be included on the council’s next agenda, and that the members of the public health & safety committee weren’t able to review it.

“That is not the way that you should be conducting business on such an important topic like this,” she said. “It is unfair to ask your fellow council members to vote on something that you do not have full knowledge of, or that the process has not been followed properly.”

The council’s committee meetings began at 3 p.m., and the full meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m.

This story will be updated.

