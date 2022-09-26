IU unveils a new seven-year strategic plan for all campuses

President Pamela Whitten has released a new strategic plan, titled IU 2030.

The interconnected seven-year plan cites three areas of transformation: student success and opportunity, transformative research and creativity, and service beyond the State of Indiana, according to a new website dedicated to IU 2030.

The established framework aims to be inclusive, involving students, faculty and staff on all campuses. The IU community will have an opportunity within the next six months to adapt this framework to address unique concerns and issues each campus might have, Whitten says.

Read more: IU to hire 100 new tenure-track faculty at Bloomington campus

“One of the things I learned in the last year is just how much everyone loves Indiana University,” Whitten continued. “And so, the opportunity to all come together and plan for the future of the university is, it's tremendously exciting.”

Colin Johnson, professor of American studies and gender studies and president-elect of the Bloomington Faculty Council, says strategic planning processes usually engender a range of feelings in faculty.

“My hope is that my colleagues will approach the strategic planning process with…a healthy degree of skepticism, and a sense of engagement that will allow them to raise questions when they have them, state their kind of positions on things when they have those,” Johnson said. “But also be open to the possibility that change is not always a bad thing.”

Read more: Five years in, what’s the future of IU’s Grand Challenges?

After six months of feedback and changes, each campus is asked to develop an individual strategic plan drawing from the main framework, according to the website.

“For us to become all that we can become, it's really going to take the voices, the input and the brainstorming and the exciting ideas of everyone, all of our key stakeholders” Whitten said. “And I'm so excited about that.”

All campus plans are to be completed by March 2023.

Read more: Executive Director of the newly formed IU Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology resigns