Jupiter to be closest, brightest Monday night

Jupiter will be closer to Earth Monday evening than at any point in the next 107 years.

It will be only 367 million miles away – a daunting figure, but almost half the distance of its farthest point.

Sept. 26 is also Jupiter’s opposition, when a celestial body is on the exact opposite side of Earth from the sun.

The opposition can make Jupiter appear brighter than normal, but it’s rare for it to coincide with such a close approach. Additionally, with a new moon Monday night, skies will be darker than usual, meaning even clearer views.

Stargazers: Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years! Weather-permitting, expect excellent views on Sept. 26. A good pair of binoculars should be enough to catch some details; you’ll need a large telescope to see the Great Red Spot. https://t.co/qD5OiZX6ld pic.twitter.com/AMFYmC9NET — NASA (@NASA) September 23, 2022

Indiana University astronomy department outreach coordinator Brooke Kimsey-Miller recommends those nearby stop by the Kirkwood Observatory open house Wednesday night as IU’s high-powered telescope should offer exceptional views of the unusually close planet.

“Because it is such a large telescope, it almost looks like a sticker,” Kimsey-Miller said. “As if someone just put a sticker on the end of a telescope. That’s how crisp and clear it is.”

The planet hasn’t been this close for 59 years.

NASA said observers will be able to see the planet’s bands and three or four of its moons with only binoculars.

Rehman Abubakr / Wikimedia Commons A photo of Jupiter taken at 83x optical zoom, alongside its moons (right to left) Ganymede, Europa, Io, and Callisto. NASA said these may be clearly visible Monday night with little more than a pair of strong binoculars.

Otherwise, Jupiter will appear as a bright, pale circle to the naked eye.

“Any time you get to view Jupiter is pretty exciting,” Kimsey-Miller said.

Jupiter will begin to rise over Indiana at sunset, 7:36 p.m., and according to calculations by the Farmer’s Almanac, will peak at 1:42 a.m.