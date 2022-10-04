SCOTUS won't take case of South Bend man convicted over shooting that killed 2-year-old boy
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of a man sentenced to 60 years in prison for his role in a shooting that killed a South Bend boy who was playing outside.
The high court announced Monday that it would not take up the case of Tyre Bradbury, who was 15 in April 2014 when 2-year-old John Swoveland Jr. was struck by a stray bullet and died.
Bradbury was convicted of murder for allegedly providing the handgun another man used to fire a shot that killed Swoveland.
The boy was playing outside blocks away from a gang fight when he was fatally shot.
Contact Kent at kfulmer@wvpe.org.
