SCOTUS won't take case of South Bend man convicted over shooting that killed 2-year-old boy

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of a man sentenced to 60 years in prison for his role in a shooting that killed a South Bend boy who was playing outside.

The high court announced Monday that it would not take up the case of Tyre Bradbury, who was 15 in April 2014 when 2-year-old John Swoveland Jr. was struck by a stray bullet and died.

Bradbury was convicted of murder for allegedly providing the handgun another man used to fire a shot that killed Swoveland.

The boy was playing outside blocks away from a gang fight when he was fatally shot.

