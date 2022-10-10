Fort Wayne mayor pleads guilty to drunk driving charge

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry pleaded guilty Monday to one misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated stemming from a weekend arrestI.

The plea agreement at his initial hearing in Allen Superior Court came about 24 hours after Henry admitted Sunday to getting behind the wheel after drinking at a public event.

After a minor crash late Saturday night, Henry was booked into the Allen County Jail on two counts, one of which indicated his blood alcohol concentration was nearly twice the legal limit of .08. According to court documents, the mayor’s BAC was .15

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Henry’s license will be suspended for 90 days.

He has been given a suspended jail sentence of a year, meaning if he violates any terms of the plea deal he could be sentenced to a year behind bars. Per the agreement, he will not be allowed to consume alcohol and must submit to random drug testing.

Henry will be referred to Alcohol Countermeasures for evaluation before his sentencing hearing, and will have to pay a yet undetermined amount in restitution.

Mayor Henry’s sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 7.

He declined to comment after the hearing.

