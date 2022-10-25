© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Indiana News

Man charged for 2021 Elkhart County barn fires pleads guilty

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published October 25, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT
cidA666EB92-93FA-42E1-BDFE-F844D9310EAD.jpg
Elkhart County Sheriff
/

A man charged in connection with a string of Elkhart County barn fires last year pled guilty to eight counts of arson Monday as part of a plea agreement.

Nappanee resident Joseph Hershberger was arrested last December in connection with the fires, which took place from April to October in locations across the county. His sentencing hearing is set for next month.

Fellow Nappanee resident Sherry Thomas has also been charged with arson over the fires. She is due in court in November for a change of plea hearing.

Hershberger and Thomas have also been charged with arson over a separate 2021 fire in Marshall County.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

Tags
Indiana News LocalElkhart Countybarn fireguilty plea
Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro comes to Indiana from Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a double major in History. Before joining WVPE, he wrote NPR's Source of the Week e-mail newsletter, and previously worked for CalMatters, Pittsburgh's 90.5 WESA and North by Northwestern.
See stories by Jakob Lazzaro