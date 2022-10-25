Man charged for 2021 Elkhart County barn fires pleads guilty

A man charged in connection with a string of Elkhart County barn fires last year pled guilty to eight counts of arson Monday as part of a plea agreement.

Nappanee resident Joseph Hershberger was arrested last December in connection with the fires, which took place from April to October in locations across the county. His sentencing hearing is set for next month.

Fellow Nappanee resident Sherry Thomas has also been charged with arson over the fires. She is due in court in November for a change of plea hearing.

Hershberger and Thomas have also been charged with arson over a separate 2021 fire in Marshall County.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.