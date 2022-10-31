Man arrested, charged with murder for 2017 Delphi killings of 2 teen girls

Authorities have arrested a man in the slayings of two teenage girls who were killed in the woods outside the small town of Delphi, Ind. five years ago.

Indiana State Police said Monday that 50-year-old Richard Matthew Allen has been charged with murder in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The girls said they were going for a hike. Their bodies were found the next day in a rugged area the day after they vanished, on Feb. 14, 2017.

Authorities have long suspected the killer had some connection to their small city of Delphi.