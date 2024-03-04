Indiana could be the next state to eliminate the retail sales tax on period products

Indiana currently charges 7 percent sales tax on products such as tampons, pads and menstrual cups. An amendment to a wide-reaching fiscal bill could make Indiana the 30th state to eliminate retail sales tax on feminine hygiene products.

Indiana’s tax on period products is one of the highest in the country, according to Alliance for Period Supplies.

Rep. Carey Hamilton (D-Indianapolis) has been working to get language to exempt these products from the state retail tax since she was elected in 2016 and spoke in favor of the proposal in SB 256.

Hamilton said this is a “critically important change” and these products are essential to the health of people with periods.

“Just like food and prescriptions and medical devices, these products should be exempt from taxation,” she said.

The House approved the bill unanimously. It now heads back to the Senate where lawmakers expect to negotiate language in other sections of the bill.

