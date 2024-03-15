© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Holcomb hasn't decided on endorsement in governor's race, wants to hear more details from candidates

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published March 15, 2024 at 11:22 AM EDT
Governor Eric Holcomb gestures while speaking on a stage. Holcomb is a White man with white and gray hair and beard, wearing a suit and tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov. Eric Holcomb is term-limited after being elected to two terms as governor.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he wants to hear more detail on issues from the candidates hoping to replace him.

Holcomb is term-limited from another four years as governor. This year’s campaign features six Republican candidates.

And the current GOP officeholder said people are telling him they’re undecided because they don't know where those candidates stand on the kinds of issues governors face on a “day-in, day-out basis.”

“We can repeat words,” Holcomb said. “And most of those words, I see broad agreement within the candidates.”

READ MORE: Republican gubernatorial candidates spar in first formal debate of campaign

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2024 legislative bill tracker.

Holcomb said issues he wants to hear more on include community and economic development, infrastructure, mental health care, broadband access and the future of the Medicaid program.

“What are the ideas, the new ideas, the next bold, as I’ve heard many of them say, these are bold ideas,” Holcomb said. “I want to see not just the vision — very important to have a vision — more so to have the mission, the plans to actually realize that vision.”

Holcomb said he hasn’t decided who to endorse but will do so “in short order.”

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
Indiana News IPB
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith