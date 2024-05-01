Highway work zone speed cameras likely deployed in Indiana in late summer, early fall

Speed cameras in a few highway work zones around Indiana are expected to arrive in late summer or early fall.

The Indiana General Assembly created the pilot program in 2023. The Indiana Department of Transportation said implementation in other states with similar programs typically took between 12 and 18 months.

INDOT said it’s working through that process now, which includes hiring personnel to administer it, contracting with an outside vendor and selecting sites where the cameras will be deployed.

The legislation, HEA 1015, only allows cameras at four work zones across the state. INDOT says it will consider crash data, average speeds and traffic volume when choosing the sites.

Under the law, police could issue speeding tickets to those captured on camera going at least 11 miles per hour over the limit when workers are present. The first offense would come with a warning; the second would be a $75 fine. And it would be $150 for every ticket after that.

