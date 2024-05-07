© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mike Braun wins crowded Indiana Republican gubernatorial primary

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 7, 2024 at 7:05 PM EDT
Mike Braun gestures while speaking into a microphone. Braun is a White man with thinning, dark hair. He is wearing glasses and a light-colored blazer over a dress shirt.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) spent millions of dollars — some of it his own — in the 2024 Indiana Republican gubernatorial race, the most expensive primary in state history.

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) has won the Indiana's first competitive gubernatorial primary in two decades, according to the Associated Press.

Braun, who opted not to run for a second term in the U.S. Senate to pursue the open governor’s seat, beat out a field that included Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, former state Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers, Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden, former state Attorney General Curtis Hill and religious conservative Jamie Reitenour.

Braun was considered the frontrunner since launching his bid in December 2022. Beyond the name recognition that came with winning the statewide race for U.S. Senate, the former auto parts business owner had a financial advantage due in part to his ability to inject his personal wealth into the race.

Braun also picked up a key endorsement, former President Donald Trump. Trump is still very popular in Indiana after winning the state by double digits in both 2016 and 2020.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

The southern Indiana Republican will now face Democrat Jennifer McCormick and Libertarian Donald Rainwater in November.

McCormick is the former state superintendent of public instruction, an office she served in as a Republican before switching her party affiliation in recent years. Rainwater previously ran for governor in 2020, when he secured the largest vote share for a Libertarian in state history.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
Indiana News IPB
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith