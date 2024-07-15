© 2024 WVPE
Indiana revenues fall short of budget plan in 2024 fiscal year by $136 million

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 15, 2024 at 2:32 PM EDT
The northwestern exterior of the Indiana Statehouse, at dusk.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana corporate income taxes fell short of expected collections by $181.5 million in the 2024 fiscal year.

Indiana budget leaders will officially close the books on the state’s fiscal year next week. But June’s revenue report reveals Indiana did not collect enough taxes to meet its budget plan.

June, the final month of each fiscal year, is also the second largest month for tax revenues. And June 2024 failed to meet the state budget plan’s expectations by more than $136 million.

That’s despite the fact that sales taxes exceeded expectations for the first time in nearly a year and a half.

Where does Indiana state budget funding come from?

It was corporate income taxes that dragged the month down, missing the mark by about $120 million.

And for the fiscal year overall, Indiana revenues fell short of the budget plan by nearly $100 million.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
