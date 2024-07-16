© 2024 WVPE
Workers' rights is a major focus of Democrat Destiny Wells's campaign for attorney general

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 16, 2024 at 3:34 PM EDT
Destiny Wells speaks into a microphone at a lectern on a stage with American flags and the Indiana flag behind her. Wells is a White woman with brown hair. She is wearing a pink jacket.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Destiny Wells was overwhelmingly voted the Democratic nominee for attorney general at the Indiana Democratic Party convention on July 13, 2024.

Workers’ rights are a major focus of Democrat Destiny Wells’s campaign for attorney general.

Wells secured the nomination last weekend at the Democratic state party convention.

She said the attorney general’s office has been falling short for years on protecting workers. She said, under her leadership, there would be a focus on labor trafficking, worker misclassification and wage theft."

“Become more of a people’s attorney, in addition to being the government’s attorney, too,” Wells said.

The biggest hurdle Wells likely faces in the campaign is reaching Republicans who vote straight ticket, without looking at individual races.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Wells said she’s learned from her unsuccessful 2022 secretary of state campaign against Diego Morales.

“They’ll like my profile, they’ll like what I stand for,” Wells said. “And then, when I tell them in 2022 they voted for my opponent, Diego Morales, they’ll actually say, ‘No, I didn’t.’ And I’ll say, ‘Yes, you did, because you stopped reading names.’”

Wells faces incumbent Todd Rokita in this fall’s election.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
