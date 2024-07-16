Workers' rights is a major focus of Democrat Destiny Wells's campaign for attorney general

Workers’ rights are a major focus of Democrat Destiny Wells’s campaign for attorney general.

Wells secured the nomination last weekend at the Democratic state party convention.

She said the attorney general’s office has been falling short for years on protecting workers. She said, under her leadership, there would be a focus on labor trafficking, worker misclassification and wage theft."

“Become more of a people’s attorney, in addition to being the government’s attorney, too,” Wells said.

The biggest hurdle Wells likely faces in the campaign is reaching Republicans who vote straight ticket, without looking at individual races.

Wells said she’s learned from her unsuccessful 2022 secretary of state campaign against Diego Morales.

“They’ll like my profile, they’ll like what I stand for,” Wells said. “And then, when I tell them in 2022 they voted for my opponent, Diego Morales, they’ll actually say, ‘No, I didn’t.’ And I’ll say, ‘Yes, you did, because you stopped reading names.’”

Wells faces incumbent Todd Rokita in this fall’s election.

