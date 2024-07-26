Campaign launches new resources to help students explore health care professions

A new statewide resource aims to give students an interactive experience to explore career pathways in the health care industry — which is among Indiana’s top employment sectors. The creators of the new program say educating students about health care careers is important for the future of the industry.

The Healthcare Begins with Me campaign launched its career awareness website earlier this month. The site features interactive games to learn about different occupations, an area to research jobs in the industry, and resources for educators.

Rick Farrant is with Northeast Indiana Works, one of the workforce development organizations behind the campaign.

“It's imperative that we ensure the sector is adequately fueled with talent for many years to come,” Farrant said. “So it was an important sector. We needed to develop strategies that would make sure that the workforce and health care was robust.”

The website is part of a larger workforce campaign by the Northeast Indiana Healthcare Consortium. It's funded through a state grant to establish and expand career pathways for Hoosiers.

