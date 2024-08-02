Gov. Holcomb kicks off 2024 Indiana State Fair, his last in office

Gov. Eric Holcomb celebrated the opening of the Indiana State Fair Friday, kicking off its 15-day schedule.

The fair’s theme this year is a partnership with Indianapolis art museum Newfields — “The Art and Nature of Fun.”

Holcomb said what makes the fair special is the connections he makes with people.

“This fair just reminds you how big but yet how small our state is,” Holcomb said.

This year marks the last fair for Holcomb as governor. His bucket list for his final fair includes some unusual food offerings.

“I would say Kool-Aid-infused pickles,” Holcomb said. “Probably will take in some peanut butter and jelly chicken wings. I mean, how could you walk by that booth?”

The fair runs through August 18 and is closed Mondays.

