Indiana launches All-Payer Claims Database, aims to provide greater transparency in health care

Hoosiers can now get an idea of how much individual medical procedures cost in Indiana, including average prices at various hospitals.

That’s because of the launch of the All-Payer Claims Database, found at apcd.idoi.in.gov.

Lawmakers directed the Indiana Department of Insurance to create the database four years ago. The agency last year partnered with Onpoint Health Data, a company based in Maine, to build the site before finally launching it now.

The database allows you to choose from a list of medical procedures, select a health insurance provider and your zip code to find the average cost and out-of-pocket expenses for the procedure.

The site also includes a quality rating for the health care facilities.

The data is still limited — information on certain procedures isn’t available for each individual insurance provider, or each individual hospital based on insurance provider.

But Department of Insurance Commissioner Amy Beard said the database can be an “invaluable tool” in helping consumers make data-driven decisions.

