© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Braun waves aside concerns about property tax plan hurting local government budgets, other taxpayers

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 7, 2024 at 2:07 PM EDT
Mike Braun smiles while seated at a breakfast event. Braun is a White man, balding with dark, graying hair. He is wearing glasses and a khaki green shirt.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) released a property tax proposal that would lower homeowners' property tax bills.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun’s property tax plan would mean definite savings for homeowners on their tax bills.

But there are also concerns about what the plan would do to local government budgets. Property taxes largely fund schools, police, fire departments and libraries. Lower bills likely equal fewer funds for those groups.

Braun said he’ll make sure not to take “vital funding” away.

“When it comes to the services we need most, we’re going to be OK there,” Braun said.

Braun didn’t elaborate on how he’d maintain funding levels, though he did say it would involve an “entrepreneurial” approach to government.

READ MORE: Mike Braun adjusts property tax reform proposal after concerns about uneven impact

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

While Braun’s plan would lower homeowners’ bills, Indiana’s property tax system means it could increase the bills for other categories of taxpayers — namely, businesses and farmers.

Braun said he hasn’t heard any complaints. Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Terry Goodin — a farmer — said he’ll speak loud enough for Braun to hear.

“We can’t cut our way out of the property tax crisis that we’re under,” Goodin said. “You have to grow your way out of that crisis.”

The Democratic ticket hasn’t released any detailed tax reform proposal.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
Indiana News IPB
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith