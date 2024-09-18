Indiana School for the Deaf Superintendent David Geeslin to retire at end of school year

David Geeslin, Superintendent of the Indiana School for the Deaf, announced Wednesday he will retire next June, at the end of the current school year.

Geeslin has led the School for the Deaf for nearly two decades and worked there for 33 years.

Under his leadership, the school became the first to provide American Sign Language and English instruction equally from kindergarten through 12th grade. According to the governor’s office, he also developed the nation’s first ASL assessment tools and diagnostic tests for school staff.

READ MORE: Leaders break ground on co-location for schools serving blind and visually impaired, deaf students

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

In a statement, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Geeslin’s commitment will leave a “forever positive imprint” on the state.

Geeslin’s replacement will be chosen by the Indiana School for the Deaf Board and Indiana’s next governor.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.