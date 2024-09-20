Indiana unemployment rate worsens to national average

Indiana’s unemployment rate has increased more than 1 percent over the last five months. There was also an increase in the number of unemployment insurance claims filed for the third month in a row.

From June to August, there was an increase of more than 2,700 unemployment insurance claims filed. In the newest August data, there were over 21,000 unemployment insurance claims — the highest it's been in three months.

Those who receive unemployment insurance typically receive this benefit for a maximum of 26 weeks. People receiving the benefit are automatically enrolled in the Indiana Career Connect program to help them get back to work sooner.

Indiana's unemployment rate worsened for the fifth month in a row. The rate for August is at 4.2 percent before seasonal adjustments, which is also where the national rate stands for the month.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development reported there are more than 89,000 job postings available throughout the state.

