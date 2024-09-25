Growing number of Indiana schools meet state's literacy target, officials say

About 283 schools are hitting the state’s reading proficiency target of 95 percent, which is an increase of more than 40 schools since February. Officials and educators from around the state celebrated those schools Wednesday at the Statehouse.

Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner, Gov. Eric Holcomb and multiple lawmakers spoke with educators from more than 100 schools at the ceremony. Jenner said the state has seen big literacy improvements in recent years.

“We’ve had three years moving the needle positively in reading and our focus is totally on continuing to do that. And we’re going to invest in the tactics that are working for schools and for our students,” she said.

The Indiana General Assembly adopted laws about reading curriculums and teacher training over the past few legislative sessions. Some educators say they’re helping.

Danielle Fetters Thompson, assistant superintendent of foundational learning at Hamilton Southeastern Schools, said the science of reading and the Indiana Literacy Cadre are both changing how her schools teach students to read. Five Hamilton Southeastern elementary schools were honored for meeting the state’s literacy goal.

“It’s definitely a team effort, and everyone’s just digging in and doing the hard work,” Fetters Thompson said.

Fetters Thompson added that reading is a crucial skill for children to learn early in their academic careers.

“We’ve shifted our reading proficiency, not just in our area, but across the state, and if our children can read, then they’re going to go much further,” she said.

Indiana's overall literacy rate currently sits at 81.9 percent. The Indiana Department of Education's goal is for the state average to reach 95 percent by 2027.

Jenner said Indiana will continue to invest in literacy initiatives. Some schools and communities are currently piloting high-quality tutoring and summer literacy programs. The IDOE will likely ask lawmakers for additional funding for those programs if the pilots are successful.

