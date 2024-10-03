Indiana's candidates for governor go on the attack in second debate

Indiana’s three candidates for governor were on the attack in Thursday night’s debate, criticizing each other’s records and proposals.

The debate was largely focused on policy, and all three shared their various plans — notably, ideas on reducing property tax bills.

Democrat Jennifer McCormick was quick to point out where hers differed.

“These gentlemen have property tax plans that would decimate our local governments,” McCormick said. “And our local governments have said that, our chambers have said that, and our farmers and our farm bureau have said that.”

On education, it was the other two attacking McCormick.

Republican Mike Braun criticized McCormick’s record as state superintendent of public instruction — even as she pointed out it was Republican lawmakers who set policy.

“If you were in charge there for four years and results never got any better, I think you gotta be held accountable when that’s the one thing you did in state government,” Braun said.

READ MORE: What do I need on Election Day? The general election is Nov. 5

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Libertarian Donald Rainwater freely criticized both his opponents on many of their policy proposals. He said he’s the only candidate who would disrupt the system.

“I don’t have anybody pulling my strings or giving me large campaign donations in order to make sure I do things their way,” Rainwater said.

The three candidates will meet in one more debate later this month.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.