Todd Rokita, Destiny Wells spar in lone debate of race for Indiana attorney general

The lone debate in Indiana’s attorney general race was a contentious one, as Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita regularly interrupted and argued with Democrat Destiny Wells.

Indianapolis TV stations FOX 59/CBS 4 hosted the Sunday morning debate, with questions about immigration, social media and abortion.

Rokita regularly sought to tie Wells to national Democratic policies, many of which he’s fought as attorney general.

He was also asked about the Supreme Court reprimand he received last year for his conduct — and he said he wouldn’t change a thing.

“I agreed with the Supreme Court to settle the matter, so we can stop it from being a distraction,” Rokita said. “That’s what that was about.”

Wells said Rokita can’t keep himself within the rules of professional conduct.

“Taxpayers are having to pay over $100,000 just to defend him in front of the disciplinary commission,” Wells said.

Asked at the end of the debate to say something nice about each other, Rokita called Wells a fighter. Wells said Rokita “stays in it for the long haul.”

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.